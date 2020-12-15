Why J-Hope Sings/Raps Part of RM’s Lines in the BTS Song, ‘Spring Day’

“Spring Day” is a favorite song among BTS fans, with the group performing it on their “Tiny Desk Concert” and the “Dear Class of 2020” virtual commencement. The members don’t always sing the same lines while performing live, though.

Here’s why the recording of this song sounds different.

BTS recently performed ‘Spring Day’ for their ‘Tiny Desk Concert’

After months of anticipation, BTS performed their first “Tiny Desk Concert (From Home,)” complete with live vocals of songs like “Dynamite” and “Save Me.” For their last song of the Tiny Desk Concert, BTS chose one of the songs off of their 2017 album, You Never Walk Alone. That’s “Spring Day,” a song written in part by members Suga and RM.

“We believe as such difficult times like now, we are all wishing for the Spring Day to come,” Jungkook said during the concert, introducing the song.

This wouldn’t be the first time this year the group revisited this song. When the K-pop group performed on “Dear Class of 2020,” a virtual commencement ceremony featuring celebrities like Beyoncé and Michelle Obama, they chose “Spring Day” as one of their songs.

The parts are different from the studio and live versions of this BTS song

When it comes to the live version of this song, there are some noticeable differences in the line distribution. Normally, these performers rap in BTS, but on some occasions, Suga, J-Hope, and RM sing.

J-Hope starts “Spring Day” by singing in their “Tiny Desk Concert,” whereas in the recording, it’s another rapper in the group, RM, who starts the song. The reason for this change, however, has not been confirmed by BTS or Big Hit Entertainment.

Why does J-Hope sing some of RM’s ‘Spring Day’ lines?

Although the official reason behind this switch has not been confirmed, some BTS fans have a pretty good idea of why J-Hope sings some of RM’s part. Mainly, it’s because he doesn’t have any lines in the studio version of “Spring Day.”

“I’m pretty sure it’s because he doesn’t actually have lines in the studio version, whether intentional or not,” one Quora user said. “He does only backup vocals, so he does half of Namjoons part live, since Namjoon has a singing and rapping part in that song.”

“I think he did background vocals maybe, but he never got any actual lines in the song. Bighit didn’t put his parts in the final version,” another Quora user confirmed.

