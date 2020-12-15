Why It’s a Wonderful Life could never be remade today

Clooney’s belief that the Frank Capra holiday classic wouldn’t have the same effect if it was made now holds up. In 1986, Saturday Night Live took aim at the ending by imagining an alternate version where the entire town teams up to attack Mr. Potter for his various misdeeds. It’s at once hilarious and cathartic, and exactly the kind of ending viewers have come to expect in a world where superhero movies reign supreme (although, superheroes are rarely as violent as the SNL cast’s characters are in that sketch).

Still the “alternate ending” proves Clooney’s point: We crave a tidy resolution when it comes to villains, but It’s a Wonderful Life resists the urge to punish Mr. Potter for his crimes. Ultimately, it’s a choice that smacks of realism — rich men do often get away with treating people however they like. But the real victory is in George realizing his own value and seeing how much he’s loved and appreciated by his family, friends, and neighbors.

In his book 52 Little Lessons from It’s a Wonderful Life, author Bob Welch recounted a 1968 Q&A with Capra, in which the director shared why he wasn’t concerned with punishing Mr. Potter in the film. “[O]ur main interest was what happened to George Bailey,” Capra said, as reported by The Week. “This Lionel Barrymore (the actor who played Potter) character was too crusty, too old, too happy with what he was doing to change. So we just left him as he was.”

Leaving Mr. Potter unchanged may deny viewers a tidy ending, but that’s exactly why the movie is considered “perfect” in the eyes of fans like Clooney, who appreciate the film’s willingness to not wrap every plot point up in a tidy bow.