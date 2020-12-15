Why Dolly Parton Wakes up at 3 a.m. Every Day

Dolly Parton is a singer, songwriter, actor, author, and one of the most recognizable faces in country music. She’s been in the business for more than 50 years and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Parton recently spoke about her morning routine and surprised some fans when she stated that she wakes up at 3 a.m. Here’s why the Queen of Country gets out of bed that early every day.

Dolly Parton reveals that she doesn’t sleep much

On Dec. 7, 2020, Parton did an interview with RuPaul Charles for Marie Claire. The “Jolene” artist explained to the RuPaul’s Drag Race host that she doesn’t get very much sleep each night and is usually good on just three to five hours.

“I don’t require a lot of sleep,” she stated. “Three to five hours I can work on. Five hours I like to get. But usually I’m between three and five. But usually, if I’m on the job, I’ll take a little power nap.” Parton added that she is a “very, very, very early riser.”

So just how early does the 9 to 5 star get up?

“I’m always, almost always up for good around 3 a.m.” she noted.

Why she gets up at 3 a.m.

Parton also talked about why she gets up at that time and what she does as soon as she rises.

“I do some of my best spiritual work, some of my best writing, and some of my business work–call-ins and letters that I’m writing or whatever–between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m.,” she divulged. “I get more work done during that little period of time when the world is calm, energies are down, and I just feel like a farmer. They say the early bird gets the worm. Well, they also get a lot of good ideas too.”

Parton continued: “I’m a very spiritual person. Every single day, before I do anything, I wake up and I thank God for the night and ask him to bless the day and to bring all the right things… all the wrong people out of my life and bring all the right stuff in. And just to guide me, lead me. And I always pray that he’ll let me uplift mankind and glorify Him.”

Parton cooks in heels every morning

Another thing the country superstar does in the morning is make breakfast for herself and her husband, Carl Dean. It’s no secret that Parton knows her way around a kitchen. She’s even written a cookbook titled Dolly’s Dixie Fixin’s: Love, Laughter, and Lots of Good Food.

“[This morning] I made some sausage patties, and I baked some biscuits, and I made some milk gravy,” she told RuPaul. “Now, I can’t eat like that all the time, but I enjoy eating it when I do.”

She then revealed: “I actually do wear high heels most of the time. They’re not always as high as the ones I wear for show. But I’m little. I’m short. And I have to wear heels in order to reach my cabinets. But I always enjoy wearing the shoes too, and I just feel more like me. But I can come down, though. I’m comfortable in my own skin; I’m comfortable with my image. I dress for myself more than I do for somebody else.”

