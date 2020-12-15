Why Dante from The Walking Dead looks so familiar

In 1983, Los Angeles was on the brink of something that would change the city — and the country — forever: the rise of widespread crack cocaine use. It affected social policy, crime rates, law enforcement, and even daily life for people who didn’t come anywhere near the drug. Snowfall sets out to depict the crack epidemic through the lens of several major characters, including CIA operative Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), who works together with Cardenas’ character, Alejandro Usteves, to empower the Contras.

A Contra soldier himself, Usteves agrees to work with McDonald in order to take back his home of Nicaragua from the Sandinistas. They both know the fight they’re staging could mire them in an inescapable bind, but they’re willing to do whatever it takes — even if that means smuggling cocaine to raise funds. Their working relationship is the key to ensuring success, and between McDonald’s CIA training and Usteves’ piloting skills, it works for a while … but only for a while. Cardenas suits the many ins and outs of the role perfectly, expertly playing off of Hudson.