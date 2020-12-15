Why Cobb from The Stand looks so familiar

Born and raised in Chicago, Sunjata attended the graduate acting program at New York City’s Tisch School of the Arts, ultimately earning a masters degree in fine arts. After that, he started booking small supporting roles on some pretty big TV shows, like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Sex and the City. In fact, some of his smaller gigs led to bigger opportunities; after appearing on Special Victims Unit as a bomb squad officer in 2000, he later joined the series for a 15 episode run from 2002 to 2004 as a CSI lab technician.

In 2004, Sunjata got his biggest break yet on the FX series Rescue Me, where he played a New York City firefighter alongside series lead Denis Leary. Throughout the series’ run, Sunjata played Franco Rivera, a role he saw through until the show ended in 2011.

After the success of Rescue Me, Sunjata appeared in a number of high-profile projects, including the 2007 miniseries The Bronx is Burning, comedies like 30 Rock, popular dramas like Grey’s Anatomy, and in other leading roles, like the short-lived crime drama Graceland. Recently, Sunjata appeared in the second season of Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone reboot, which also airs on CBS All Access.

If you want to see Sunjata in The Stand, the series premieres on December 17, 2020 on CBS All Access.