Why Big John from Manhunt looks so familiar

As his extremely strong frame might suggest, Brad William Henke — or Brad Henke, as he’s occasionally credited — used to ply his trade as a professional footballer. He played defensive end for the NFL’s Denver Broncos, and even appeared in the Super Bowl (via Tucson Citizen). He started acting in the mid-1990s, and by the turn of the millennium, he started landing larger, recurring roles on shows like The WB sitcom Nikki. He even got a starring role in the short-lived Showtime dramedy Going to California. After that, he spent years inhabiting relatively small roles on big shows (think CSI, Dexter, and Lost), though he still landed a few big parts on less popular programs.

Then came Justified. In 2011, Henke portrayed Coover Bennett in the second season of FX’s esteemed Western crime drama. After the first season introduces the peculiar lawman Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) and the even stranger Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins), the second season focuses on the threat of the Bennetts, a crime family led by Margo Martindale’s Mags Bennett. Coover is the youngest son of the family, and despite his obvious size and strength, he’s depicted as a pot enthusiast who’s a constant disappointment to his mother. Nevertheless, he doesn’t fear Raylan one cent, and is more than capable of beating the deputy U.S. Marshal in a fistfight.

Though Coover only appears in season 2, Henke does a fine job acting opposite titans of the small screen like Martindale, Goggins and Olyphant. As such, it’s no wonder that his career really took off from there.