Who Went Home on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 Episode 11? Tayshia Adams Eliminated 1 Fan-Favorite After Hometowns

On Dec. 15, The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 11 dove right into Tayshia Adams’ Hometown dates. The final four contestants — Brendan Morais, Ivan Hall, Zac Clark, and Ben Smith — shared a bit of their world with Adams. And of course, the week wrapped with an emotional elimination. So who went home on The Bachelorette Episode 11? Adams had a tough decision to make ahead of the upcoming finale.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 11.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 Episode 11 starts with Brendan’s Hometown date

Host Chris Harrison kicked off The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 11 by telling the remaining men to bring a piece of home to La Quinta Resort & Club. First up was Brendan, who introduced Adams to his niece. The trio spent the day together, and Brendan revealed he wanted nothing more than to be a father. He also hinted he could see Adams with a family.

During the evening portion, Adams met more members of Brendan’s family, including his older brother and sister-in-law. Adams revealed she connected with her contestant because of their previous divorces. And ultimately, it seemed like the family was accepting of the relationship, even noting that Brendan might be ready for marriage again.

Later, Adams shared that it might be “game over” for her. She also confirmed she could see Brendan as her future husband.

Tayshia Adams falls further for Zac

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark on ‘The Bachelorette’ | Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

Following Brendan’s Hometown date on The Bachelorette Week 11, Adams spent some quality time with Zac. The producers set up “New York City,” and the couple had some fun together. Adams also opened up about how she felt about being with Zac. She loved that he was the “biggest dork.” Everything also felt “easy and natural” with him.

The evening portion of Zac’s Hometown date went swimmingly well for Adams. At first, Zac’s brother seemed a bit skeptical about the match. But ultimately, he just wanted the couple to find their happy ending. Meanwhile, Zac’s parents seemed supportive of the relationship.

Zac’s dad revealed he hasn’t seen his son smile in a long time. But he could tell the bachelorette contestant was smitten. Then Zac’s mom told Adams she was “happy” because her son was starting to realize he wanted a family of his own. So basically, Zac’s Hometown was a success.

Ivan says he’s falling in love with Tayshia Adams

The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 11 continued with a Hometown date that will make your mouth water. Ivan and Adams made lumpia together. The lead described the date as “perfect.” But there were some nerves when Ivan admitted this would be the second time he brought a woman home.

In the end, Adams had nothing to worry about. At first, Ivan’s mom was a bit of a skeptic. However, she came around, noting she just wanted her son to be happy. Meanwhile, Ivan’s dad was “impressed” by Adams. Then The Bachelorette team surprised Ivan with his brother, Gabe. Of course, things got emotional. But regardless, Gabe saw Ivan’s natural connection with Adams.

That said, Ivan told his family he wasn’t ready to propose. However, he also revealed he was falling in love with Adams. So who knows what could happen in the future?

Ben realizes he’s in love with Tayshia Adams

Ben was the last to share his Hometown with Adams on The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 11. The couple had some fun in “Venice, California.” But things started to get interesting during the evening portion.

Adams met Ben’s sister and his friend, Antonia Lofaso. Things seem to be going well. But the focus remained on Ben’s hesitation and tendency to close himself off. Ben’s sister pointed out that Ben was just guarded and the walls haven’t broken down. Meanwhile, Ben realized he was in love with Adams when he spoke with Antonia.

That said, Ben didn’t express his feelings to Adams. He clammed up and stated that his “brain didn’t work.” But regardless, many Bachelor Nation fans knew what this meant for Ben’s fate before it unraveled at the rose ceremony.

Who went home on ‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 Episode 11 on Tuesday, Dec. 15?

The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 11 wrapped with Ben’s elimination. So Ivan, Brendan, and Zac are Adams’ final three men. Even so, Ben’s exit was heartbreaking, to say the least.

After walking out of the rose ceremony, Adams apologized to Ben. She said she learned a lot from their relationship. But in the end, their pages didn’t align. Ben was clearly shocked and gave little to no emotion.

“I’m heartbroken, but I’ll be alright,” he said.

In a confessional, Adams admitted Ben’s goodbye was “disappointing.” She wanted more out of him to show that their relationship meant something. However, she didn’t receive any form of validation. Ben left the show without telling Adams that he loved her. Rather, he spilled his truth to producers.

“I’m still in love with her. I wanted to marry her,” Ben said. “I should’ve told her how I felt when I had the chance. … I f*cking blew it.”

