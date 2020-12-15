Who Breaking Bad fans think caused Walt & Gus’ war

User u/AllPatriotism had a more nuanced take on the situation that accounted for Gus’ cruelty and failure to fully understand Walt, while still pinning the blame on Walt’s “conscience” and loyalty to Jesse, which was a positive character trait but a bad business decision.

“When Jesse threatened to give him up if he ever got caught, Walt should have told Gus about the problem, who in turn would have taken out Jesse to protect his asset,” u/AllPatriotism wrote. “Ditto when he learned of Jesse’s plan to poison the dealers. Walt just wasn’t a successful criminal by having a conscience. He got better at it later on, e.g. more ruthless, but again his sentimentality for people eventually came back to bite him in the a**.”

In the end, neither man was blameless in the situation, and each contributed to their downfall. We say they were bad guys who got what was coming to them.