Where the doctor is always in: Maple takes telehealth into the mainstream

Duncan Stewart, director of Technology, Media & Telecommunications research at Deloitte Canada, shares a similar sentiment, noting that “the pandemic absolutely was a tipping point for telehealth and you can’t fit that genie back into the bottle.”

He points to data from Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center showing that 92.5 per cent of patient visits conducted during a four-week period ending in April this year were done via video or telephone, compared to 0.1 per cent pre-pandemic in March.

In Canada, there was initially some criticism about how the service fit into the public health-care system, but there are now an increasing number of publicly funded billing codes for virtual services. Prior to the pandemic, only British Columbia had such codes.

We’ve seen massive adoption of virtual care and I’d be shocked if things went back Dr. Brett Belchetz, Maple chief executive

After COVID-19 arrived, 60 per cent of health-care visits with primary care physicians and specialists were conducted virtually, before plateauing around 30 per cent, according to a September 2020 survey by Canada Health Infoway, a federally funded not-for-profit that promotes digital health solutions.

Stewart said the necessity of providing health care during COVID-19 has pushed aside multiple prior barriers to telehealth, namely consumer and provider apprehension, and a lack of support from insurers and government.

“There used to be a technology gap for older people, but that’s gone away too,” he said. “If grandparents can connect with their families via video now, they can do it with a doctor.”