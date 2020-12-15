When Will the Jules Special Be on HBO?

Euphoria‘s next special episode, centered on Hunter Schafer’s Jules, has a premiere date – and it’s right around the corner.

HBO confirmed the next special’s release date shortly after the first special aired on Sunday, Dec. 4. The announcement also revealed that Schafer will be more involved in telling Jules’s story than ever before.

When is the Jules special’s release date?

Hunter Schafer

The next Euphoria special will premiere on HBO platforms on Jan. 24 at 9:00 p.m. EST. This includes HBO Max as well as HBO Now if you’re using a Roku. In true Euphoria fashion, it has a stellar name: “F**k Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob.”

In contrast to the first special episode, which was written and directed solely by series creator Sam Levinson, the Jules special will be co-written by Levinson and Schafer, with Schafer also receiving a co-producer credit. According to her IMDb page, this will be Schafer’s first writing credit of any kind.

Schafer has not commented on her more involved role in this episode and it is unlikely that much behind-the-scenes info will be released before it airs. The first special was accompanied by a making-of featurette, so fans can probably expect something similar come Jan 24.

What else to know about the ‘Euphoria’ specials

Zendaya and Sam Levinson at a panel for 'Euphoria.'

The second season of Euphoria was prepping to begin shooting shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic forced many film and television productions to close down. The two special episodes were conceived by Levinson as a way to develop the lead characters, Rue (Zendaya) and Jules, with a more pandemic-friendly production scale.

The first special focused on Rue and was called “Trouble Don’t Last Always.” It’s runtime was dedicated to an extended conversation between Rue and her Narcotics Anonymous sponsor, Ali (Colman Domingo), following her relapse in the season 1 finale.

Featuring a stripped-down setting with few speaking roles, the special was able to film under stricter safety protocols. While details are slim at this time, viewers can probably expect a similar scope and vibe to the upcoming Jules special.

The specials overall will act as a bridge to season 2, whenever it premieres.

What’s up with ‘Euphoria’ season 2?

At the time of writing, Euphoria season 2 has not started filming. Speaking to following the 2020 Emmy Awards, HBO President Casey Bloys floated an early 2021 start date for the season. With typical production timelines in mind, the show might return in late 2021 or early 2022.

Loosely based on an Israeli series of the same name, HBO’s Euphoria debuted in May 2019. It garnered strong critical praise and has since built up a sizeable fan community. The show follows Zendaya as Rue, a high schooler struggling to overcome a troubled past fraught with drug addiction. Along the way, she enters a budding relationship with Jules, a new student at her school.

The series netted an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for Zendaya. As the youngest recipient of the award in history, Zendaya’s win was considered a welcome surprise by many – but not all. Her win further cemented the first season’s widespread acclaim.