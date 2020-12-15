When Is ‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 Finale? Here’s What to Expect From Tayshia Adams’ Ending

The Bachelorette Season 16 has been a whirlwind, and Tayshia Adams’ finale is finally approaching. But with the ABC reality series upping its pace by airing two episodes per week, some viewers are getting confused by the schedule. So when exactly is The Bachelorette 2020 finale? Here’s everything you need to know, from the release date and time to what’s coming next.

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 finale release date and time

Tayshia Adams on ‘The Bachelorette’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

On Dec. 11, host Chris Harrison confirmed The Bachelorette Season 16 will have a two-night finale on Monday, Dec. 21, and Tuesday, Dec. 22.

“The next two weeks #TheBachelorette is on both Monday and Tuesday nights,” Harrison wrote on Instagram. “The finale episodes airing Dec 21st and 22nd.”

Meanwhile, ABC’s schedule confirmed the dates for The Bachelorette 2020 finale. Both episodes will also start at 8 p.m. ET and end at 10 p.m. ET. And as always, the Adams’ ending will be available to stream on Hulu the following day. But however you catch up, this means Bachelor Nation viewers will need to set aside four hours to watch The Bachelorette finale next week.

Chris Harrison teases drama for Tayshia Adams in ‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 finale

For now, The Bachelorette fans must wait and see who Adams picks from her final four men, which includes Ivan Hall, Brendan Morais, Ben Smith, and Zac Clark. The frontrunners easily stole Adams’ heart — and viewers at home. But even so, that might be the problem.

Back in November 2020, ABC executive Rob Mills spoke with Variety and teased Adams’ finale on The Bachelorette. Ultimately, he hinted at an “emotional” journey ahead, particularly because Adams fell in love with multiple contestants.

“It’s just as emotional as [Clare Crawley’s], but in a totally different way,” Mills said at the time. “Tayshia really allowed herself to fall in love with multiple guys. It’s always such a roller coaster.”

He continued, “At the end, there are a lot of heartbreaking, devastating moments. There’s not really a villain. It’s more like, “I want her to end up with him. Wait no, I want her to be with this guy!”

Then when speaking with E! News ahead of The Bachelorette finale in December 2020, host Chris Harrison revealed Adams’ ending will be “tumultuous.” He also shared what Bachelor Nation fans can expect for the 30-year-old moving forward.

“I think it’s tumultuous,” Harrison said. “There are some breakdowns coming up. There’s no question these men are falling in love, there’s no question that Tayshia is falling in love. The question is, are these guys prepared to actually propose? That’s what Tayshia wants to know. Are they prepared to go all the way?”

The host also suggested Adams may not get what she wants in the end. “You see that she may not get the answer she’s looking for,” he said.

Nevertheless, in an interview with Glamour from November 2020, Adams hinted she does, indeed, get what she wants out of The Bachelorette experience.

“I got out of the journey what I wanted,” she said at the time. “Just to make—just to grow and be vulnerable and to learn.”

Whether Adams leaves The Bachelorette Season 16 with her perfect match, Bachelor Nation fans just hope she’s happier now than ever. So stay tuned. The two-night finale starts Monday.

