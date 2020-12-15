When Does ‘The View’ Go on Hiatus and Is Meghan McCain Returning in 2021?

Meghan McCain has been absent from The View in the last months. The conservative co-host has been on maternity leave and bonding with her precious Liberty Sage. Fans have been missing the pundit in the chaos that has been the presidential election. However, viewers should be expecting a surprise in the coming weeks and as we head into the year 2021.

‘The View’ will go and come right back

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro have done a tremendous job covering the election cycle this year. The ladies are due for a break and they will be getting one this winter. The View is expected to air its last original episode on Friday, December 18.

It will be two weeks that the panelists go off the air that will take them all the way through the New Year. However, fans can mark their calendars as the talk show is expected to air live once again on Monday, January 4th. This is the day that fans can expect McCain to make her return to hosting the daytime show.

McCain has already been getting ready to make her comeback and will be the first time she hosts the show as a mother. She recently shared her struggle to find a portable breast pump that she can take with her to work.

“I tried the Medela regular portable [breast pump] and then I tried the Elvie and they suck, it doesn’t work at all,” McCain said in her Stories. “I went to a doctor’s appointment and came back… and it was a disaster because the suction wasn’t as strong. And I have to back to work in January.”