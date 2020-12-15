When Does ‘The Good Doctor’ Return for Season 4, Episode 6?

If you’ve been waiting for The Good Doctor Season 4, Episode 6, you have a long wait ahead of you. Here’s what Showbiz Cheat Sheet knows about when you’ll be able to see Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and his new residents.

What’s going on with Shaun Murphy

Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy on ‘The Good Doctor’ | Jeff Weddell via Getty Images

Shaun has been placed in the uncomfortable (at least for him) position of managing a group of first-year residents. He doesn’t quite know how to handle the responsibility. Shaun told Glassman he doesn’t understand how to communicate what he needs, and he doesn’t know what his residents need.

Unfortunately, Shaun’s uncertainty led to the death of a patient. One of his residents, Asher Wolke (Noah Galvin), was unsure of an abdominal exam. He asked Shaun if he wanted to check his work. However, Shaun, who took the advice of Lim and backed off, said he didn’t want to check. This resulted in Asher missing an abdominal aortic aneurysm, which led to his patient’s death.

When is ‘The Good Doctor’ returning?

Freddie Highmore and Paige Spara on the set of The Good Doctor | Jeff Weddell via Getty Images

You can expect to see episode 6 of The Good Doctor on January 11, 2021, according to The Good Doctor writers. They announced on social media that the next episode will focus on Lim. The title of season 4, episode 6, will simply be “Lim.”

Fans are not thrilled about the delay. Some viewers are upset because season 4 just started and the show is already going on an extended break.

We’re guessing “Lim” will be partly about how she’s handling the death of Melendez. We’ve seen how Claire has been handling his death, but we haven’t seen much of Lim’s reaction. Perhaps we’ll see another appearance from Nicholas Gonzalez, the actor who played Melendez.

What else is happening on ‘The Good Doctor’

Things seem to be heating up between Morgan and Alex. After Alex finalized his divorce, Morgan offered to let him stay at her house. What started out as playful teasing between the two seems to be turning into flirting. There’s clearly a lot of sexual tension between these characters. Could this be the newest couple on The Good Doctor?

Shaun and Lea also continue to navigate their relationship. They came across a rough patch after Shaun unknowingly made a negative comment about Lea’s body.

One scene that had a lot of fans scratching their heads was when Shaun said he loved Lea and she responded by saying, “Thank you for your total honesty.” Maybe she was just mad at him, but it was still weird considering how much of a fuss she made over him during the season 3 finale. We’ll be watching you, Lea.

Claire is still processing the loss of Melendez. We see her talking to him in a few scenes and trying to come to grips with the fact that he’s not around anymore. Overall, she seems to be handling things well. We would have expected her to relapse and go back to her old ways by now, but so far so good.

