What you never noticed about elves in The Santa Clause

In fact, once Allen’s Scott Calvin is tapped to become Santa Claus, it’s clear that those elves were keeping a close watch on him and his son Charlie (Eric Lloyd). While their presence has remained undetected by most, die-hard The Santa Clause fans have indeed spotted pointy ears all throughout the film. And by “all throughout,” we mean literally everywhere children are present. Like in the park when a Santa-like Scott is besieged by kiddos, or when youngsters are looking into the toy store window, and literally right behind Charlie in his classroom (as pictured above), with each pint-sized person’s motives more or less unknown.

They’re probably just monitoring Scott’s transformation into Kris Kringle, of course, thus ensuring he’s ready to step up and become the maker-of-merry he’s now legally required to become by Christmas. There are, however, a few far more troubling theories about the elves’ impassive presence in the film, with Reddit serving as ground zero for fans to discuss just what those pointy-eared watchers are really doing in The Santa Clause. A few conspiracy-lovers even posit said elves may have plotted the death of the film’s first Santa and selected Scott as his replacement.

Troubling (and unlikely) as that theory is, those who push it are quick to point out that a couple of elves can be seen in the Calvin’s orbit before Scott accepts the titular Clause. While they’re most likely just undercover agents deployed to keep the “naughty and nice” list up to date, they do seem to be watching Scott’s family closer than others.

Whatever the case, their clever (and potentially creepy) presence only enhances The Santa Clause‘s cred as a modern Christmas classic that’s as much fun for adults as it is for the kids.