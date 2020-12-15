What Tom Hiddleston would look like as a young Emperor

McDiarmid’s Palpatine is an older man, wrinkled by age and scarred by his battle with Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson), but he’s no less terrifying for all that. His deep connection with the Dark Side makes him a far more deadly opponent than men half his age. Yet seeing Hiddleston as a Palpatine in his prime… something about it strikes a different chord of fear.

Between the trademark Force lightning flying from his fingers — held out like claws — and the passive look on his face, Hiddleston’s Palpatine almost seems to be saying, “What are you going to do about it?” Indeed, Palpatine can be subtle when he needs to be, but he’s no stranger to using force (pun intended) when the situation calls for it. ApexForm’s art shows off that “overconfidence,” as Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) calls it, in spades. “Imagine a series on [Disney+] about a young Palpatine training under Darth Plagueis starring Hiddleston as Sheev himself!” the artist captioned the stunning image.

Of the many new Star Wars productions announced at Disney Investor Day 2020, none had to do with Palpatine. However, The Acolyte may at least be connected to the Sith Lord, though it’s hard to say for certain based on the little information given so far. Nonetheless, thanks to ApexForm’s art, it’s going to be hard not to imagine a series about Hiddleston’s younger version of the iconic villain. Staring into those yellow-tinted eyes, one can only hope, right?