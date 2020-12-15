What if you called the phone numbers in The Last of Us?

The functioning phone numbers on the flyers that were present in The Last of Us connected players to adult hotlines. Michael Fahey, a writer for Kotaku, even recorded the results and uploaded it onto SoundCloud for everyone to listen to. Be warned, it’s definitely NSFW.

This actually wasn’t intentional. In an interview with Kotaku, the game’s creative director Neil Druckmann explained that this was an oversight made by artists. It turns out they were under the impression that by changing a number’s area code to 555 would invalidate the call. However, this rule only applies under certain circumstances.

“It’s what they do in the movies,” Druckmann said. “But I guess that doesn’t work when you have a 1-800 in front of it.”

This dirty “Easter egg” was quickly patched out a month after the game’s release. The current version of The Last of Us no longer has these scandalous services, but it’s something that fans of the series will never forget. While the game’s sequel was plenty controversial, at least it didn’t have to deal with the same kind of problem.