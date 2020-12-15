What Hunter Renfroe had to say about signing with the Red Sox

The Red Sox made one of their first moves of the free-agency season, signing outfielder Hunter Renfroe to a one-year contract.

Here’s what the 28-year-old power hitter had to say about joining Boston:

A decade in the making

Renfroe was drafted by the Red Sox out of high school in 2010 but opted to play college baseball at Mississippi State.

“I’m very excited to be a part of the Boston Red Sox, obviously they were the first ones to take a shot at me in high school, they drafted me in high school in 2010, so I’m pretty excited to get back and sign with them, it’s very exciting. I’m probably going to text [Red Sox scout] Danny Watkins after this and tell him it only took 10 years for me to sign with the Red Sox but I finally did it so it’s pretty cool.”

On hitting at Fenway Park

Renfroe’s hitting ability should be well-suited for Fenway.

“Obviously the Green Monster’s real, that field is unprecedented, as a short – 300, 310 – left field and giant wall out there … just the memories, the history that people have at that field is incredible and just to be a part of it is, like I said, a little kid’s dream. I really look forward to being out there. I had a great series there this year and I hope to build off that.”

“No bones about it, I like to pull the ball. Most of my power is left to left-center, I think that’s really going to treat me well (at Fenway).”

On playing for Alex Cora

“He texted me this morning and I talked to him before we were doing all this deal stuff. I called him and talked to him and kind of got the rundown [on] what he was thinking and what he thought of the season … He’s an incredibly smart guy and incredible coach. You know, the things that happened last year, where he got suspended, that’s obviously behind him and he wants to put that behind him and move forward. I look forward to playing for him. I think he’s going to be an incredible coach for me and I look forward to winning a lot of games for him.”

On the Red Sox’ down season

“Basically their whole team struggled, it was unprecedented that literally their whole starting lineup had the worst years of their career. That’s what it would take for them to be in last place and that’s what happened. There’s no dilemma; they will be better.”

On playing in the NFL

OK, not really. Hunter Renfroe is an MLB player. Hunter Renfrow is a wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders. Yes, the two know each other.

“Me and Hunter Renfrow actually have a really good relationship and keep up with each other often and wish each other luck, so I’m excited for what their team is doing.”