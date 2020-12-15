What Assassin’s Creed was supposed to be a spinoff of

If things had gone the way Ubisoft had imagined back in 2004, Assassin’s Creed wouldn’t be Ubisoft’s biggest franchise – Prince of Persia would. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was released in 2003 to immediate acclaim, after which the core Prince of Persia team, headed by director Patrice Désilets, took a holiday break and then returned in January 2004 to start a new project.

Many innovations that premiered in Assassin’s Creed were direct reactions to the hardware limitations that had frustrated Désilets and his team when developing The Sands of Time. Désilets described his thinking at the time to Eurogamer as, “Oh, we’ll have so much power that everything we wanted to do in Sands of Time, we’ll be able to do this time around.”

While Désilets’ new project would be a departure from The Sands of Time, he described himself as “still wired to do a Prince of Persia game.” So Désilets and his team began playing with the idea of creating a world based on the Prince’s bodyguard’s story, calling it Prince of Persia: Assassins.