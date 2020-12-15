What Anya Taylor-Joy would look like as Kate Bishop

Thanks to Photoshop, the artists here at put together a rendering of what Anya Taylor-Joy would look like with Kate Bishop’s signature purple outfit, complete with purple-tinted glasses. She doesn’t look too shabby in the role, and given her dexterity with chess pieces, we’re thinking she wouldn’t have any issue at all firing arrows.

With all that being said, we’re still ecstatic to see what Hailee Steinfeld is able to do with the character in the upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye. While plot details are scarce right now, we know the show will follow Kate as she teams up with the titular Avenger as well as the instantly iconic Lucky the Pizza-Dog. Steinfeld is no stranger to big action set pieces with performances in Ender’s Game and Bumblebee already under her belt. This also isn’t her first time dipping her toes into an expansive superhero universe, as she provides the voice of Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its forthcoming sequel.

While most people know Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton a.k.a. Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the title has actually gone to various people in the comics, including Kate Bishop. It’s possible the series will see a passing of the torch of sorts, in which Clint goes on one last adventure before handing the mantle to Kate, who could then go on to be the de facto Hawkeye in forthcoming MCU projects, like the oft-rumored Young Avengers.

Hailee Steinfeld is an Oscar-nominated actress, so we can’t wait to see what kind of intensity she brings to the role. We’re also excited to see what Anya Taylor-Joy has in store for us next. It’s even possible Taylor-Joy could enter the MCU as a different hero (or villain) who goes toe-to-toe with Kate Bishop at some point. With numerous Marvel series coming to Disney+ in the near future, and an entire multiverse to explore, anything’s possible.