What a year it was for Leadership Next

Good morning.

When we started ’s Leadership Next podcast back in February, I had no idea we would be launching into the most tumultuous year in modern business history. The drama unfolded each week before our eyes—or rather, ears.

Ellen McGirt and I talked with Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, in the midst of his journey from travel lockdown to $10 billion IPO billionaire; with Flagship Pioneering founder Noubar Afeyan, whose company Moderna was on its way to creating one of the first vaccines for COVID 19 at record-breaking speed; with GM CEO Mary Barra about her powerful and personal response to the George Floyd killing; with tech CEOs like Salesforce’s Marc Benioff, Workday’s Aneel Bhusri, HP’s Enrique Lores, and Cisco’s Chuck Robbins who saw their businesses soar; retail CEOs like Levi’s Chip Bergh, Kohl’s Michelle Gass and Lowe’s Marvin Ellison who were forced to make dramatic moves to digital channels; and hospitality CEOs like Hyatt’s Mark Hoplamazian, who saw his business largely disappear overnight. If you want to understand the profound impact 2020 had on business, I suggest you go back and listen to all 40 episodes.

Yea, okay, I know—nobody has a spare 20 hours. So here’s a short cut: Ellen and I made a summary, with clips from some of our favorites, and with help from our favorite sponsor—Deloitte CEO Joe Ucuzoglu. You can hear it this morning, on Apple or Spotify.

We will be back with a new season in the new year. News below.

Alan Murray

@alansmurray

[email protected]