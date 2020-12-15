‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: Everything You Need To Know About Micah Plath!

‘Welcome to Plathville’ spoilers reveal that TLC upload all the video profiles of the Plath family, we can now get a refresher on just who these guys are. We’re well-acquainted Kim and Barry, AKA Ma and Pa Plath, and we’ve seen Ethan the eldest son and his wife, Olivia, now we move on to the fledgeling Plaths, the first one being third oldest Micah Plath.

Micah says that he had two great examples for what not to do in life and that was his two older siblings, Ethan and his older sister, Hosanna, who is not on the show but rather, is married and living with her husband. This little claim flies directly in the face of all that we’ve previously heard about Hosanna, that she was the perfect daughter, but a siblings eyes are often different to a parent, so we’ll take Micah at his word.

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: Introducing Micah Plath

Micah says that he’s very outgoing and likes meeting new people and making new friends, he also says he’s pretty easygoing but that he also has a daredevil side, “I like taking dares, and being devilish.” which tells us that he can probably be your typical little brother sometimes.

He also has a little bit of Captain Obvious in him too, he doesn’t seem to have much of an internal monologue, not sure if that’s just from lack of socialization or what, but he just seems to say what he thinks. Thankfully, nothing has come out of his mouth that’s extremely tactless… yet.

In one of the shots he was seen talking to a brunette girl, telling her that while they were growing up that they were not allowed to hang wout with anyone who didn’t share his parents beliefs. Who this girl is, we don’t exactly know but we know that she’s not one of the Plath siblings, so perhaps we’ll find out in upcoming season 2 who this girl is.

He says that his favorite activities are working out and surprisingly, skateboarding. He didn’t take up skateboarding until about 3 months ago however. He says that his parents didn’t want him to do it but he did anyway. What the Plaths could possibly have against skateboarding, I have no idea. Maybe that will be elaborated on in Season 2 as well.

Surprisingly, Micah wasn’t always the fitness model we know him as now. In fact, he said when he was 13-14 years old he was still only clockig in at 5’2-5’3 and that brothers Ethan and Isaac both picked on him mercilessly. But then he started lifting weights and caring about his appearance and it looks like things have totally paid off from there.

After all, he is a model now. Originally, he said he wanted to do farming full time, and that it’s still a passion of his, but recently after getting out of into the world and ‘broadening his horizons’ he realized that he really loved modeling and all of the challenges that lay within.

He says that he really had to ‘become the character’ in order to sell the product, which is interesting, it’s not something that one ever really thinks about when one thinks of modeling but he has a point. I guess that’s something the profession has in common with acting.

He says that right now he’s busy catching up on all of pop culture that he’s missed over the years, like movies and music and social media. Last year, he didn’t even know what a DM was, but now he’s bombarded with them! He also says that it’s awesome having a fanbase and being a young, handsome guy, I’m sure it is.

When asked about his parents opinions about his possibly influencing his younger siblings, he said that while he cares what his family thinks to a certain degree, it’s certainly not going to hinder anything that he wants to do in life. He says growing up he often felt frustrated because he didn’t see any progress to what he wanted to do in the future.

He says that even though he’s grown up on the farm his whole life, that he’s certainly not going to stick around where he’s not wanted, and the sad thing is, is that sounds like exactly what’s happened. But Micah doesn’t seem too stressed, he says there’s a whole world out there full of options, and from the sounds of it, he’s ready to embrace it. Stay tuned!!!

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit Daily Soap Dish. For more royal and celeb baby news, come back to Celeb Baby Laundry.