Week 15 NFL DFS Picks: Best value players, sleepers for DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football lineups

After an insane roller-coaster of a Monday Night Football game — which BetQL knocked out of the park with its prediction — we’re on to Week 15. Tens of millions of unfortunate fantasy football owners in redraft leagues now mourn their teams, having had playoff glory slipped from their grasps. Yours truly suffered three gut-wrenching, soul-crushing bad beats this weekend, two of which occurred in the last two minutes of the Ravens’ thrilling 45-42 win over the Browns. But I digress.

If we cannot learn to humbly accept defeat, we never deserved a shot at winning in the first place. OK, that sounds like a fortune cookie made by Jim Kelly. I digress again. Who needs season-long fantasy football, anyway? DFS sites like DraftKings, FanDuel, and Yahoo allow you to build new lineups each week, playing the matchups and starting healthy players with each entry. Daily fantasy not only provides a great outlet to cure full-blown fantasy tilt, it also gives you a chance to win some cold, hard cash and escape that glass cage of emotion known as playoff elimination.

But to avoid further heartbreak, you have to pinpoint some DFS sleepers and under-the-radar value plays so you can afford studs at other roster spots. That’s where RotoQL comes in — we provide detailed rankings of each NFL players’ DFS prices, values, stat projections, floors, and ceilings. I then compile a detailed list of our favorite under-the-radar value players, and we provide it to you free of charge via this weekly column. If you checked in last week, you would have benefited greatly from our advice to make the following DFS roster picks (all Week 14 prices and fantasy points via DraftKings):

QB Mitch Trubisky ($5,600): 24.98

QB Philip Rivers ($5,900): 17.76

QB Ryan Tannehill ($6,700): 16.48

RB Jonathan Taylor ($5,800): 33.5

RB David Montgomery ($6,500): 27.5

RB Melvin Gordon ($5,200): 12.1

WR Tim Patrick ($4,200): 12.6

TE Mike Gesicki ($4,500): 23.5

Washington Football Team D/ST ($2,800): 11

These players (and Washington’s D) all vastly outperformed their price tiers, with some even leading their positions for the week. By finding such great values at modest costs, DFS managers afforded themselves studs like Aaron Rodgers and Derrick Henry in other roster spots.

You can read Week 15 previews and fantasy prediction articles 24/7 on BetQL, find out which side the pros are betting on their NFL expert picks dashboard, follow all the NFL public betting data, and build DraftKings lineups on RotoQL.

Let’s break down our top Week 15 DFS value plays, and you can get an idea of why 100,000 DFS players trust RotoQL to build lineups. We constantly monitor pricing and provide the most up-to-date insight and analysis to maximize your lineup success. Optimize, find value plays, and increase your chances of cashing today!

NFL DFS Picks Week 15: QB sleepers, values

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals (DK: $5,900 | FD $6,900)

The rookie stepped into sports’ most important position and slayed the 10-2 Saints in a huge win that keeps Philly’s playoff hopes alive. Hurts played well, making several great passes and out-dueling New Orleans QB Taysom Hill at his own game. Hurts finished with 167 yards and a touchdown through the air and another 106 yards on 18 carries (5.9 yards per carry). He made everyone around him better, especially running back Miles Sanders, who finished with 136 yards from scrimmage and two scores (and who sat on my bench last week…yipes). Now he gets to play a mediocre Cardinals defense in a game that seems destined to be a shootout. Fire up Jalen and hit your DFS opponents where it Hurts.

Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans (DK: $5,900 | FD: $7,100)

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it! Rivers has turned back time in Indy, giving all of us in our mid-to-late 30s someone to root for even after our season-long fantasy teams bite the dust. He’s only crept above $6,000 on DraftKings once all season, yet he’s averaged over 19.5 fantasy points over the Colts’ past eight games. The 17-year vet was 27-for-35 for 282 yards and two scores in a 26-20 win in Houston two weeks ago, and he unleashed some kind of cheat code that woke up T.Y. Hilton (8-110-1 that week, 5-86-2 in a 44-27 win over the Raiders last week). Rivers and the Houston-crushing Hilton get a home game against their division foes this Sunday, and they should tee off again. The Texans rank 21st in fantasy points allowed to QBs, and they just let Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears pummel them 36-7.

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (DK: $5,500 | FD: $7,000)

If you got “risky for Trubisky” like I recommended last week, you were cruising at the QB position with nearly 25 fantasy points despite a $5,600 price tag. Now he’s even cheaper against a Vikings secondary that has shown stretches of glaring instability this season. Minnesota has allowed at least 266 passing yards eight times this season and surrendered an average of 27 points its past four games. Keep the gravy train coming for the ‘Biscuit, and don’t be shy with RB David Montgomery, WR Allen Robinson, and TEs Jimmy Graham and Cole Kmet either.

WEEK 15 DFS CASH LINEUPS: DraftKings | FanDuel

Week 15 DraftKings, FanDuel Picks: RB sleepers, values

Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Jets (DK: $6,600 | FD: $6,700)

Akers had 50 total carries on the season going into Week 12 against the 49ers, whom he gashed for 84 yards and a score on just attempts. Sean McVay took notice, and the Rams loaded the rookie with a combined 50 carries over LA’s past two games, which he turned into 243 yards and a touchdown. This kid has vision, strength, and burst, and he gets to combine all three with a superb opportunity at home against a struggling Jets defense. Continuing its campaign of tanking perfection, New York gave up 174 yards on the ground to the Seahawks in a 40-3 Week 14 walloping. Akers could very well add to his 4.8 yards per carry average, as well as his touchdown total. He’s a fine story and an even finer DFS play.

D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans (DK: $6,400 | FD: $6,700)

Swift, who averages 4.5 yards per carry on the season and has scored five times, had been enjoying a mini-breakout midway through his rookie season. Then he suffered a bad concussion in Week 10 after hanging 149 all-purpose yards and a score on Washington. Once he cleared concussion protocol, he got sick with a non-COVID illness. Finally recovered, Swift laced up against the Packers last week and looked good in his limited opportunities. He had 11 touches for 50 yards and a TD, numbers that might have been higher if his QB Matthew Stafford (ribs) didn’t get banged up. The Titans rank 25th in fantasy points to running backs, and they’ve allowed at least 118 rushing yards in four games since Week 8. Shift Swift into an RB slot for a great value play.

JK Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (DK: $5,900 | FD: $5,900)

Dobbins has finally been recognized as the most talented back in Baltimore, just in time for a date with the third-most generous run defense in fantasy football. The rookie had 13 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown in the massive 47-42 win over the Browns Monday, and 11-71-1 in the 34-17 win over Dallas in Week 13. His presence as the lead shareholder in carries has opened up running lanes for 2019 MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson in the read option. Sorry, Mark Ingram, but a fresh 22-year-old RB out of Ohio State took over your role, and it’s producing wins as the Ravens claw their way through the playoff race. Jacksonville just yielded 249 rushing yards to Derrick Henry and the Titans. Earthquake alert in Baltimore this weekend.

FanDuel, DraftKings Picks Week 15: WR sleepers, values

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys (DK: $6,300 | FD: $6,900)

It’s a rookie bonanza for the DFS values and sleepers column! Aiyuk has been quietly spectacular this season, and he looked even better as the No. 1 receiver after fellow wideout Deebo Samuel went down with a hamstring injury last week against Washington. The rookie caught 10-of-16 targets for 119 yards, all career highs. The Arizona State product has four touchdowns on the season, too, so he should be busy against a Cowboys D ranking 25th against wide receivers in fantasy.

T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans (DK: $5,500 | FD: $6,800)

If you have the gall to play Rivers multiple weeks in a row, then you might as well double-down and grab the top Texans killer. This dude gets up for games against Houston, most recently catching eight-of-11 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown at NRG Stadium two weeks ago. He’s found paydirt four times in the past three weeks while averaging 7.6 receptions, 92.3 yards, and a 74.7-percent catch rate. Romeo Crennel might want to take his chances doubling this guy. If not, it might be double the pleasure, double the fun for all the investors of Hilton stock.

Willie Snead IV, Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (DK: $4,300 | FD: $5,400)

Snead seemed like an x-factor in the Ravens’ offense earlier in the season, but COVID-19 had other plans for the veteran receiver in Weeks 12 and 13. He returned to the field in the Ravens’ big win over Cleveland Monday, catching three-of-five targets for 29 yards in a run-heavy game. His biggest catch was a crucial fourth-quarter dart he had to rise up and get while boxing out his defender, something he’s adept at after seven seasons in the NFL. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens should be able to open the passing game up a bit more against the Jags, who rank 27th in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers.

Week 15 NFL DFS Picks: TE sleepers, values

Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (DK: $4,200 | FD: $6,300)

Gronk has not posted back-to-back bad performances since Week 5, so we like his chances to rebound from a 7.2-point showing in Week 14 against Minnesota against the lowly Falcons. Tom Brady’s favorite tight end has seen the field for 76.7 percent of Tampa Bay’s offensive snaps this season while averaging 5.4 targets per game. Sixteen of his targets have occurred in the red zone, so there’s still time for positive regression from his touchdown total of four. Atlanta cedes the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends, so Gronk spikes seem imminent this weekend.

Dan Arnold, Arizona Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Eagles (DK: $3,500 | FD: $5,200)

One of the most unassuming names and DFS plays in the NFL, Arnold has quietly averaged 15.4 PPR points over the Cardinals’ past two games. Arizona QB Kyler Murray has clearly developed trust in the third-year tight end, as the 2019 Rookie of the Year has increasingly looked his way on third downs and in the red zone. Seventeen of Arnold’s 22 targets have moved the chains this season, and he has four touchdown receptions in Arizona’s past four games. Philly ranks 24th in fantasy points surrendered to tight ends, so RotoQL lists Arnold’s ceiling at 20.1 points. Productive starters aren’t always household names!

Week 15 NFL DFS values: D/ST sleepers

Arizona Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Eagles (DK: $2,900 | FD: $4,300)

Arizona’s D/ST exploded for 18 fantasy points in a 26-7 stomping of the Giants at the Meadowlands in Week 14, and now they get an Eagles squad in Week 2 of the Jalen Hurts era. Philly looked like a whole new team against the Saints last week, but this team has made far too many mistakes to trust them in an away game on the other side of the country. Expect some issues in offensive execution, as well as a time of possession disparity. Only two teams have yielded more points to D/STs in fantasy this season. Play the Cards!