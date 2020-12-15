Week 15 DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football cash games

With the NFL’s typical Saturday games starting this week, the NFL DFS main slate has returned what it was like during the byes. There will be 11 games on the slate, and while it’s not quite as amazing as the 13-game slate we saw last week, it’s still a strong one. There are plenty of worthwhile players available and ways to build your lineup no matter what your preferred strategy is. Our Week 15 DraftKings cash lineup is planning on spending up at both QB and RB while targeting some lower-tier values at WR, TE, and FLEX to build a strong unit.

There is more risk involved in this cash lineup than we’d normally like, but the strategy is sound. By adding a top QB and RB in excellent matchups, we ensure that our lineup has a high floor off the bat, and if those two players can really go off, then our ceiling will feel limitless. Despite having to spend down for the rest of the lineup — no other player we selected cost more than $5,500 after the top two — we still have some solid RBs, WRs, and a TE going in good matchups against the Texans, Titans, Jaguars, Colts, Vikings, and Cowboys. We also have a QB-TE stack that could pay off big time given the way that the Ravens’ passing offense has been operating in recent weeks.

DraftKings Week 15 Picks: NFL DFS cash lineup

QB Lamar Jackson, Ravens vs. Jaguars ($7,500). There’s no doubt that Jackson has the most upside of any quarterback on this slate. He’s coming off a 124-yard, two-TD rushing performance against the Browns, and he would’ve probably run for some more yardage if he didn’t miss most of the fourth quarter with a cramping issue. Between that and his passing ability, Jackson should be a nice play against the Jaguars, a team that has allowed the fourth-most DraftKings points to QBs this season, including a league-high 28 TD passes.

RB Derrick Henry, Titans vs. Lions ($9,500). Henry is leading the league in both rushing yards per game (117.8) and total rushing TDs (14). He’s taking on a Lions team that has allowed a league-high 16 rushing TDs, a league-high seven receiving TDs, and the second-most DK fantasy points to RBs on the season. Spending up for both Henry and Jackson will force us to spend down elsewhere, but considering the enormous rushing upside that both have, it’s worth doing, especially in a very favorable matchup.

RB Nyheim Hines, Colts vs. Texans ($5,400). Hines has been up-and-down this season, but more recently, he has been on a positive sing. Since Week 10, Hines has logged double-digit DK points in four of his five games. This includes a 12.2-point outing against the Texans a couple of weeks ago. Jonathan Taylor is the safer play, but since we can’t afford him, we’ll settle for Hines against a Texans defense that has allowed more rushing yards to RBs than any other team in the league (1,790). Besides, Hines is averaging 12.8 touches per game in his past five outings, and that includes 4.6 receptions a game. He has a higher floor than most realize, especially in DraftKings’ PPR format.

WR Marvin Jones Jr., Lions @ Titans ($5,700). Since Kenny Golladay went down with a hip injury mid-game against the Colts in Week 8, Jones has averaged 8.4 targets per game, 63 receiving yards, and has scored five times. He is the clear-cut No. 1 receiver for the Lions, and Detroit is going up against a Tennessee secondary that has allowed the third-most DK points to WRs on the year. That includes a whopping 210 catches, good for the second most in the NFL behind only the Seahawks, so expect Jones to put up some solid numbers.

WR Chad Hansen, Texans @ Colts ($4,200). A few weeks ago, Hansen wasn’t on the radar of fantasy and DFS players. Now, he’s a good low-priced filler option while playing as part of a depleted Texans offense. Houston is without Will Fuller (suspension), Randall Cobb (IR), and Kenny Stills (released). Additionally, Brandin Cooks (neck) missed Week 14, so that left Keke Coutee and Hansen as the top two receivers for the Texans. In each of his two games, Hansen has been targeted seven times, and while he hasn’t scored yet, he’s averaging six catches for 78.5 yards. If he keeps seeing that kind of volume, he should pay off. Considering that he just had a 100-yard game against the Colts when Cooks was active, Hansen is a nice sleeper pick this week.

WR Darnell Mooney, Bears @ Vikings ($3,900). Because we spent up at QB and RB1, we have to spend down a bit at WR. Mooney seems like a good choice in the sub-$4K range. Mooney has averaged six targets per game in his past five outings, and while he hasn’t posted huge numbers, he did catch a TD last week and has totaled at least 8.3 DK points in his past three outings. Mooney has deep speed, so all it will take is one big play for him to pay off this price. The Vikings have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to WRs this year and the second-most TDs to the position (20). Mooney should have a chance to do well against them.

TE Mark Andrews, Ravens vs. Jaguars ($5,500). In the past three games that Andrews has played, he has totaled at least 12.8 DK points and has posted no fewer than five receptions. Stacking Lamar Jackson with his top weapon will give this lineup a lot of upside, and the Jaguars have surrendered the second-most TDs to the TE position this year (10). Andrews should continue to thrive as the Ravens’ top and most consistent pass-catcher, so we’re lucky to be able to fit him into this lineup at a decent price.

FLEX Jeff Wilson Jr., 49ers @ Cowboys ($5,100). Since returning to action for the 49ers after an absence with an ankle sprain, Wilson has averaged 11 touches per game for 47.7 yards. These performances have come against the Rams, Bills, and Washington, all teams that have strong defenses. The Cowboys don’t. They have allowed the second-most rushing yards to RBs this season (1,727), so Wilson could be poised for a big game. Raheem Mostert had an MRI for an ankle issue on Monday, so he could be limited or out, which would allow Wilson to take on more of a leading role. In that case, Wilson would be a bargain at this price. Even if not, Wilson could still pay off if he can rip off chunks of yards against the Cowboys’ weak front.

D/ST Seattle Seahawks @ Washington ($3,100). The Washington offense has totaled the third-fewest yards in the NFL, and in their two games, both wins, they’ve averaged just 16 offensive points per game. Making matters worse, Alex Smith is dealing with a calf strain, so if he can’t play, Dwayne Haskins, who struggled with turnovers and accuracy earlier in the year, may be asked to start. Even if Smith is in, the Seahawks have the personnel needed to stall the Washington offense, and they just allowed the Jets so score only three points. Thanks to the playmakers they have, the Seahawks will always have a high floor in solid matchups, so they can be trusted in this spot.