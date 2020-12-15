Waterfall Way lives up to its name as road is flooded by rain gushing down Dorrigo Mountain

The men kayaked down a waterfall at Dorrigo Mountain in the state’s Northern Tablelands overflowing due to this week’s deluge.

Below, the aptly-named Waterfall Way, which cuts across the mountain, has been closed and completely inundated with water rushing down the hills.

Video from locals shows brown water gushing down the side of the mountain.

Live Traffic NSW has told drivers to use the Gwydir Highway or Oxley Highway as alternate routes and allow two hours extra travel .