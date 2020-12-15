Watch: Doctor receives 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Rhode Island

A doctor in Rhode Island became the first person in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday afternoon, as the largest vaccination effort in the nation’s history got underway.

After getting his dose at Rhode Island Hospital, Christian Arbelaez, the vice chair of academic affairs at Brown Emergency Medicine, told reporters he took a deep breath and tried to be present “in the moment.”

“It’s a moment to be thankful,” Arbelaez said. “I’m humbled and I think I represent all of the high risk health workers who have put their lives on the line for all of our patients and communities. This is such a special moment and we’re all so excited to be safe, to keep our families safe, and to continue providing care for our communities.”

The doctor also delivered a message to the state’s communities of color.

“It’s really important that you get vaccinated … It’s safe,” he said.

Rhode Island hospitals reached capacity amid a surge in coronavirus cases after Thanksgiving, and the state has rolled back its reopening in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. The state is leading the country with its rate of new COVID-19 infections.

For weeks, health care workers in the state have raised concerns about the toll being experienced by those on the front lines.

“It really is a historic moment, and I just felt that,” Arbelaez said.

