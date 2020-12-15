Washington ‘optimistic’ Alex Smith will start vs. Seahawks

The Washington Football Team is in prime position to win the NFC East but their postseason aspirations seemed to take a massive hit after quarterback Alex Smith was sidelined during the team’s win against the San Francisco 49ers due to a calf strain. Without Smith under center, many wondered if Washington would be able to compete in its remaining games.

But NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero delivered some good news for the Football Team, reporting that the team was “optimistic” that Smith would be able to play in Washington’s scheduled game against the Seattle Seahawks this upcoming Sunday. Pelissero said on “Good Morning Football” that the Football Team was expected to let Smith rest during the week in order to ensure he is as healthy as possible for the game.