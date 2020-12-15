Vise, which automates tasks for independent investment advisors while creating custom portfolios for clients, raises $45M Series B led by Sequoia Capital (Fortune)

Home Technology Vise, which automates tasks for independent investment advisors while creating custom portfolios...

Fortune:

Vise, which automates tasks for independent investment advisors while creating custom portfolios for clients, raises $45M Series B led by Sequoia Capital  —  So-called robo-advisers may be all the rage, but Sequoia Capital is betting that humans will still hold a prominent place in helping people make investment decisions.

