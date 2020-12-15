[VIDEO] ‘Saved by the Bell’ Original Cast Reunion, Theme Song Remix

RELATED STORIES

Already burned through Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival? It’s all right… ’cause Jimmy Fallon has staged another Bayside reunion.

On Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon and house band The Roots performed a nostalgia-drenched cover of Saved by the Bell‘s original theme song, complete with cheesy graphics and that sweet electric guitar solo.

They’re joined by original SBTB cast members Mark-Paul Gosselaar (aka Zack Morris), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski), Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater) and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Jessie Spano), who sing along to the theme song’s regular lyrics, while also adding some remixes of their own. (Lopez, a man of many talents, has now played a hunky Colonel Sanders and rapped with The Roots’ Tariq Trotter all in one week.)

Not appearing in the video are Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle) or Dustin Diamond (Screech), though Voorhies did briefly pop up in Peacock’s revival, returning as Lisa in an episode that also reunited Zack, Kelly, Slater and Jessie for a Bayside fundraising gala. Diamond, who has distanced himself from the show since publishing the tell-all book Behind the Bell in 2009, is not in the revival, though the reunion episode does fill us in on Screech’s current whereabouts. And they’re as odd as you would expect.

Press PLAY above to see The Tonight Show‘s full rendition of the SBTB theme song, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the cover.