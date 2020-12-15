[VIDEO] ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3: Is Mr. Miyagi Returning?

Cobra Kai appears to be taking its comeback-heavy new season up a notch.

In this exclusive clip from the Netflix phenom’s upcoming third season, Daniel’s onetime love Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita, reprising her Karate Kid 2 role) suggests to her former beau that she has the power to resurrect his late mentor Mr. Miyagi.

After reconnecting with Kumiko during a trip to Okinawa, Daniel notes that he is now the same age that his beloved Mr. Miyagi was when the two first met. He then laments, “He had it all figured out… I wish he could be here to guide me.”

Kumiko — whose return was confirmed last week with the arrival of the Season 3 trailer — responds with this tantalizing proposition: “I think I can make that happen.” (Watch the moment above.)

Per Netflix’s official synopsis, Season 3 “finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.”

In addition to Kumiko, the new season — which drops in January 2021 — will also feature the return of Yuji Okumoto as Daniel’s Karate Kid 2 nemesis Chozen.