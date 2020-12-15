Univision Vencer el desamor spoilers: Lucky breaks, awkward moments, and trash moves

Vencer el desamor spoilers reveal Gemma Corona (Valentina Buzzurro) caught a lucky break in her situation with Cuauhtémoc “Cuauh” Vargas (Alfredo Gatica). Meanwhile, Bárbara Albarrán de Falcón (Daniela Romo) has an uncomfortable encounter and we see that Linda Brown (Isabella Camil) is no better than Eduardo Falcón Albarrán (Juan Diego Covarrubias). Let’s take a look at what happened and what to expect next.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Lucky break

First, Vencer el desamor spoilers Gemma started this episode on her way to the border. The speed of this trip has her nervous and she wanted to touch base with her family. However, Cuauh wouldn’t let her. Instead, he nearly manhandled her into the car their Coyote uses. This girl proved she’s got a lot of strength.

Just before he could get her in the vehicle, she managed to break free of Cuauh’s hold. She grabbed a bag and made a run for it. Cuauh was about to chase after her, but the Coyote insisted he’s leaving now. So, Cuauh chose to get in the vehicle.

Adding to her luck, Gemma happened to grab his bag in her rush to escape, which just happened to contain her phone. She made a call to Ariadna López Hernández (Claudia Álvarez), who she eventually talked into coming for her instead of calling the authorities.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Not so lucky

On the flip side, Gemma isn’t lucky in one respect. See, Ariadna gave in on the police, but she did call Levita Corona (Claudia Ríos). She figured it’s only right to let the mother know. We’re not sure how Gemma will feel about that, given she made it clear to Ariadna she doesn’t want to see Levita, nor speak to her. Ariadna also relayed that message, so there’s a chance mom will stay out of the way for now.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Exposed?

Elsewhere, Bárbara is in an awkward position. It seems the Telenovela Gods are spiteful and have a sense of humor. See, there’s a sister show called Vencer el Miedo that started this world. In it, there was a certain priest in a small town and it just happens the kid Bárbara passed off as her own is from there. She’d visited a couple times to pray to a special statue that’s famous there. The priest and a neighbor saw her and chatted her up years ago. Since then, she hadn’t been back.

Well, guess what priest is transferring to her town? Yep, you got it. That made Bárbara uncomfortable. As if the situation wasn’t awkward enough, the priest at her home church insisted she give their visitor a ride back to town. It was beyond uncomfortable, and that wasn’t the end of her problems.

As she was leaving, she thought again about the illegal way they got one of their children. And while she was heading to her car, Barbara noticed a man following. She got nervous and thought it’s the child’s father, so she hurried into her car and left, only to get into an accident. The thing is, he wasn’t the father, for sure. We’ll get into that in another article, while more’s to come tonight about that accident.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Perfect match

Finally, Eduardo is a special kind of trash, but he met his perfect partner in Linda. Now, we thought she was suspect as it was when she stayed with Eduardo after the truth came out. However, we also saw where she’s showing a very forgiving side as well. Last night, we saw the claws come out.

See, Barbara called Eduardo over Tadeo Falcón López’s (Iker García) video. She worries about what his absence has done, but Eduardo didn’t want to talk about that. What a dad! Since he wasn’t feeling chatty, she decided to bring up the mortgage. Another subject he doesn’t want to get into much, but he swore he’s taking care of it. This is where things get worse.

After he returned to the table, Linda actually told him to stop talking to his own mother a while. She feels he needs to put distance to really commit to their new life together. And she definitely doesn’t want him talking to Ariadna, or his son. We seriously can’t with how cold that is. Especially when it comes to a child.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Tonight

So, let’s take a look at what’s ahead. Vencer el desamor spoilers reveal Dafne Falcón Miranda vda. de Ibarra (Julia Urbini) gets Dafne’s test results tonight, and we’re pretty sure they won’t be a match. While this could expose he’s not a real Falcón, we’re thinking this will most likely make Dafne doubt her own status. She already had a question before, so we think the real truth is coming when she gets a reason to do her own DNA test to prove things once and for all. In fact, she’ll confront Josefina Miranda (Lourdes Reyes) tonight and we have a feeling it’s about more than the DNA situation.

Meanwhile, Bárbara suffered an accident at the end of Monday night. This leaves her in a serious state and she’ll need a blood transfusion. She’ll love learning it’s Levita who donates, we’re sure. Finally, Gemma will want to stay in Mexico City, which will lead to some fun in the days to come.