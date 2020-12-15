Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Everyone’s looking for Elisa….

Univision Imperio de mentiras spoilers reveal Eugenio Serrano (Alejandro Camacho) apparently has no time for either of his kids. Plus, Fernanda Navarro (Michelle González) has a challenge ahead of her, while Elisa Cantú Robles (Angelique Boyer) and her sisters are keeping secrets.

Let’s take a look at what happened, why Nieves Sandoval de Álvarez (Cecilia Toussaint) might not be as bad as she seemed, and what’s ahead.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Daddy dearest

First, Imperio de mentiras spoilers indicate Eugenio already decided Fabricio Serrano (Javier Jattin) needs to learn a lesson about the business. Nothing happened to Fabricio on Monday night, but he should be in a mess soon. Meanwhile, Eugenio set his sights on his other son.

It appears he doesn’t want José Luis Velasco Rodríguez (Hernán Mendoza) or anyone else to help Darío Ramírez (Iván Arana) get out. First, he made it clear he wants Darío to suffer Hell in jail. Plus, he plans to make sure that confession changes. We’ll get more into that in a minute and why he probably did it.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Challenge

Meanwhile, Fabricio hasn’t forgiven Fer for her lies. When her mother begged him to look after her and the child when she’s gone, he said he couldn’t promise that. We saw why later.

It looks like he has some doubts about who the father really is. He demanded a DNA test from Fer later on. Smart man. We’re still not convinced he won’t turn out to be a Cantú—or Serrano.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Not so bad

In other family dramas, it seems Nieves isn’t as awful as she seems at times. Yes, she’s not exactly jumping up and down over the news Clara Álvarez Sandoval (Alicia Jaziz) loves María José “Majo” Cantú Robles (Alejandra Robles Gil).

However, she actually seems to have a genuine reason to be cautious. She thinks Majo is playing with Clara. Especially after Clara said Majo hasn’t made any declarations of love herself. She told Clara she needs to come clean instead of getting ahead of herself. Good advice, as far as we’re concerned.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Secrets

That brings us to the other Cantú Robles sisters. It appears Darío claimed Elisa’s his accomplice. She’s now got an arrest warrant out for her, and it seems Eugenio doesn’t like that. He does sort of need her yet.

That’s the confession he wants Dario to take back. Of course, there could be another motive here. If he helps Elisa, he’ll look better in Victoria Robles de Cantú’s (Leticia Calderón) eyes.

As for Elisa, it seems Jose Luis does have a bit of a good side. Not only is he showing genuine love and concern for Leslie Velasco (Assira Abbate) right now, but he let Elisa go in this episode.

He’s letting Leonardo “Leo” Velasco Rodríguez (Andrés Palacios) take her to a secure place where they can work on proving her innocence. He’s even teamed up with Adriana Sánchez (Luz Ramos) to put on a big show of looking for her while stalling the arrest.

As for Elisa, she did get in contact with Majo. She filled her in on the situation and begged her not to tell their mother. Majo agreed, but did spill the beans to Renata Cantú Robles de Arizmendi (Susana González). They’re both probably just happy to stick it to mom again at this point. However, tonight will see a complication here.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Teasers

Finally, Imperio de mentiras spoilers reveal Elisa will learn the word is out and all the cops are looking for her. So, she’ll decide the best thing to do is turn herself in. However, Leo won’t let her do it.

We’re sure there’s going to be a huge fight over this, but Elisa will have even more problems tonight. It seems she’ll learn Fer was her father’s amante tonight. Obviously, we believe this will lead Elisa to question whether Fer’s kid is a Cantú.

