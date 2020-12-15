Underrated Warzone items you should be using more

It’s not a surprise that more people don’t jump on the self-revive kit. They are “one of the more expensive loot items” at the Call of Duty: Warzone buy station and it costs more than more impactful tools in the game, such as UAVs and the Precision Airstrikes. Besides, your teammates can revive you infinitely for free, so it’s tempting to keep that cash for a loadout drop or a squad buyback.

However, there are situations where the Self-Revive Kit becomes a near necessity. If you play solos at all, consider making this one of your first purchases. While the gulag is an excellent second chance, solos in Warzone can be a chaotic and dangerous place. One minute, your minding your own business, the next, a sniper has you in their sights. The Self-Revive Kit gives you a chance to respond to the unexpected.

That’s not to say it doesn’t have its place in a squad. The moments after a multi-squad engagement are confusing, and when the last person gets downed but the team isn’t eliminated, the enemy team has no way of knowing who has the Self-Revive Kit and could come back to life, fully armed.