UCLA-Long Beach State called off again as LBSU pauses

The men’s basketball program of the UCLA Bruins has announced that a clash with Long Beach State rescheduled to Tuesday evening was called off for a second time “out of an abundance of caution based on COVID-19 protocol within the Long Beach State program.”

There’s confusion as to whether or not the game will occur this season.

While the UCLA statement hints the programs could meet down the road, Long Beach State referred to the game as canceled. Additionally, Long Beach State is pausing team activities for two weeks after a Tier I individual associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

This decision resulted in Long Beach State canceling four other games; at the California Baptist Lancers (Saturday), at the San Diego Toreros (Dec. 22), and matchups scheduled at the UC Riverside Highlanders for Dec. 27 and 28.

UCLA and Long Beach State were first supposed to play on Nov. 30 but couldn’t because of COVID-19 concerns impacting LBSU. Long Beach State is 1-2 on the season.

UCLA, meanwhile, improved to 5-1 with a 69-60 victory over the Marquette Golden Eagles last Friday. The Bruins will now prepare to travel to Cleveland, where they will face the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday as part of the CBS Sports Classic that also includes the Ohio State Buckeyes and North Carolina Tar Heels.