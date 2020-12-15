Two students behind Sleeping Giants Brazil, who fought misinformation in Brazil, confronted online threats and a lawsuit against Twitter aimed at unmasking them (David Biller/Associated Press)

David Biller / Associated Press:
Two students behind Sleeping Giants Brazil, who fought misinformation in Brazil, confronted online threats and a lawsuit against Twitter aimed at unmasking them — RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Before dawn on Dec. 1, Leonardo de Carvalho Leal prepared to leave his family behind in the Brazilian city of Ponta Grossa, in Parana state.
David Biller / Associated Press: