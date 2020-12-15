Trump aide O’Brien cuts Europe trip short to deal with cyber hack By

Matilda Coleman
© . FILE PHOTO: U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien looks on during a statement to the media at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia

WASHINGTON () – White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien on Tuesday cut short a European trip in order to return to Washington to deal with a Russian cyber hack, a senior administration official said.

O’Brien planned to hold national security meetings about the incident at the White House after his return, the official said.

He had visited Israel and France on his trip but canceled stops in Italy, Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. He got back to Washington on Tuesday.

