TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings

AIM & TSX:  “TGL” & NASDAQ:  “TGA”

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that it was notified on December 11, 2020 that Randy Neely acquired common shares as follows.

 PDMRDate of AcquisitionNumber of
Common Shares Acquired		PriceNumber of Common
Shares held following
the transaction		% of Company’s
issued share
capital held
 Randy NeelyDecember 11, 202050,000CAD $1.23250,0000.34% 

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1Details of PDMR
a)NameRandy Neely
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusPresident & Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NameTransGlobe Energy Corporation
b)Legal Entity Identifier549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrumentCommon Shares
b)Identification codeISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares
d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price ($CAD)Volume
$1.23                50,000
e)Aggregated information –
     Aggregated volume –50,000 common shares
     Aggregated price$1.23 CAD per share
f)Date of the transactionDecember 11, 2020
g)Place of the transactionTSX

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For Further information, please contact:

TransGlobe Energy Corporation
Randy Neely, President and CEO
Eddie Ok, CFO		+1 403 264 9888
[email protected]
http://www.trans-globe.com
or via Tailwind Associates or
FTI Consulting
Tailwinds Associates (Investor Relations)
Darren Engels		+1 403 618 8035
[email protected]
http://www.tailwindassociates.ca
FTI Consulting (Financial PR)
Ben Brewerton
Genevieve Ryan		+44(0) 20 3727 1000
[email protected]
Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint-Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O’Connor
James Asensio		+44(0) 20 7523 8000
Shore Capital (Joint Broker)
Jerry Keen
Toby Gibbs		+44(0) 20 7408 409

Primary Logo

