Tim Paine hints at reprieve for Joe Burns

Australian captain Tim Paine has hinted that under-performing opener Joe Burns will keep his spot for tomorrow’s first Test against India in Adelaide.

Burns has been hopelessly out of form this summer, managing just 62 runs from innings, including five runs in four innings against the Indians.

Paine revealed on Wednesday that Australia had settled on its starting XI, but the line-up wouldn’t be revealed until the toss on Thursday.

Despite the lack of runs from Burns, Paine gave every indication he’d retain his spot.

“Obviously his build-up in terms of runs hasn’t been great but if you look at the work he’s done in Test cricket for this team, it’s been very, very good,” he said.

“If Joe walks out to bat tomorrow, we’ve got full confidence in him doing the job.

“Stability in good cricket teams is really important, that’s something that we’ve tried to build over the last two years, it takes the worry out of it for certain players.

“We’ve been pretty clear for a while, tomorrow you’ll probably see a pretty similar side walk out that finished the summer here last year.”

Paine’s comments suggested the only change to the batting line-up that faced New Zealand in Sydney in January would be the inclusion of exciting all-rounder Cameron Green, in place of the injured David Warner.

Joe Burns leaves the SCG after being dismissed against India. (Getty)

With coach Justin Langer having already ruled out Marnus Labuschagne moving up to open the batting, the most likely scenario would see Matthew Wade partner Burns at the top of the order.

“He’s certainly an option to open the batting, I think we’ve got a number of guys who are willing to open and that says a lot about our whole group,” Paine explained.

“But Wadey, we saw last year against New Zealand, he’s willing to put his body on the line for the team, we know he’s as tough as nails and we know he’ll do a job for us no matter where he bats.”

The Australians have enjoyed a solid preparation for the first Test, including night-time sessions on the Adelaide Oval, which Paine said would give the home side the edge.

“We’ve been really lucky to come to Adelaide early, we trained three nights in a row on the centre wicket, which I think is going to be a huge advantage for our team,” he said.

Steve Smith and Tim Paine. (Getty)

“That’s the hardest thing about the pink ball Test, you normally get it once a year, sometimes with a Shield game, this year without one.

“You’re learning on the job, in real-time, as you walk out to the middle to try and adjust to conditions that are just so foreign to us, with the lights on, with the pink ball, in the whites.

“It’s been terrific for our group, our batters and bowlers to get a sense of what it’s like again and re-jog your memory from last year.

“I think it’s going to be a huge advantage for us come tomorrow.”

Paine dismissed any doubts about the fitness of Steve Smith, who missed practice yesterday with a sore back. The Australian captain indicated Smith’s absence was merely precautionary, noting that the world’s best Test batsman had been in the nets every day since they’d been in Adelaide.

“His preparation has been very good,” Paine said.

“A day off might actually be a blessing in disguise.”

For a daily dose of the best of the breaking news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by clicking here!