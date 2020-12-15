This picture of Madhuri Dixit Nene with her mother adorable



Madhuri Dixit Nene loves to be on social media. The actress indulges in connecting with her fans and followers as she often shares pictures and videos from her day-to-day life. Right from sharing some nostalgic stories about her films to sharing selfies with her loved ones, Madhuri Dixit’s social media game is strong.



Last night the actress shared an adorable picture with her mother. In the click we see Madhuri holding her mother’s hand. The actress has captioned the picture saying, ‘Can’t wait to be back home for this.’ Now looks like Madhuri Dixit is missing her mother and wants that warm hug to make her feel special. Isn’t that cute!





Madhuri Dixit Nene was last seen in Kalank (2019). The film might have been a damp squib but her performance was praised. The actress will be next seen in a web series which is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. After dabbling into movies and small screen as a judge, this will be her debut in the OTT world and we can’t wait to see her spell magic there.