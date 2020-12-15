This is the highest selling Call of Duty game ever

Of the series’ 17 iterations, the highest-selling Call of Duty title is 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. With its first year of sales being the highest in franchise history, the soft reboot of the Modern Warfare subseries has sold over 30 million copies across platforms. Confirmed by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare turned out to be a resounding success for Infinity Ward, the developer of both the original Modern Warfare trilogy and its reboot.

This is despite the game’s critical response, which was still mostly positive with an aggregate score of 81 on Metacritic. While its gameplay was praised as airtight, in line with the rest of the series, its campaign was criticized for some of its more controversial moments and short length. Even so, the game helped the series bounce back from the previous year’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which sold the least amount of copies of any Call of Duty game at 3.5 million units, according to Statista.