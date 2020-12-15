This Breaking Bad character earned the least dirty cash

More so than Walt or any of his nefarious partners in crime, it’s safe to assume Hank lived with a clearer conscious, generally choosing to do the right thing at work (save for that dust-up with Aaron Paul’s Jesse), spending time with his doting — if a little nutty — wife (Betsy Brandt), and indulging in a Schraderbräu or two during his downtime. And even if Hank wasn’t pulling in the seven-to-nine figure paydays assigned to the meth magnates and Cartel heavies he hunted, he actually made a decent enough living.

Per Screen Rant, an average law enforcement officer working for a government-funded agency can expect to bring in about $65,000 per year. It’s worth noting that after years of noble service to the DEA, Hank earned himself a big-time promotion on Breaking Bad, getting bumped up from field agent to Special Agent in Charge, before his dusty grave was dug. This promotion came with a $100,000 a year payday.

Any die-hard Breaking Bad fan would be quick to tell you, of course, that virtue got Hank Schrader exactly nowhere in the end: Some might even say it earned the headstrong DEA man a shallow grave in the New Mexico desert, circa the show’s iconic, soul-crushing season 5 episode, “Ozymandias.” And given the perpetual danger Hank and his team often found themselves in, that sum hardly seems enough, a fact which is more than evinced by the financial straits Hank finds himself in during the earlier time period wherein he is shot (during his unfortunate suspension from the DEA) and endures a costly hospital recovery.

In spite of that clear risk vs. reward pay disparity, the noble-minded Hank never thought twice about putting his life on the line. If only he’d thought twice about Walt a bit sooner.