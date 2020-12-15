Things only adults notice in Cyberpunk 2077

If you have any sexual hang-ups, you’ll want to shed them before playing Cyberpunk 2077. For one thing, at this point, there’s no shortage of dildos in the game. CD Projekt Red says the sheer amount of sex toys in the game is a glitch that will be fixed shortly. And, in a separate glitch, characters’ genitalia aren’t staying inside their clothing.

You start to see naked bodies pretty quickly in Night City, starting from character creation and continuing in quests where you’re asked to rescue cybernetically enhanced beings. If you’re an adult, you’ll start to realize that the nudity and sexual references in the game aren’t about shock or gratuitous depictions of sex. Interestingly, even the glitches add to the feel of Night City. It all furthers the dominant theme of transhumanism, regarding the way bodies are treated in this futuristic world, where cybernetic enhancements are commonplace and so is sex.

“This is cyberpunk, so people augment their body” explained game director Adam Badowski to Polygon. “Because people modify everything, they are losing their connection to the body, to the meat. And that’s why we need to use the nudity in many situations.”