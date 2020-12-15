These are the creepiest things in Cyberpunk 2077

Braindances are a form of entertainment in Cyberpunk 2077 — think virtual reality, but even more real. According to Cyberpunk lore, braindance technology has been in the Cyberpunk universe for years, and people use it as a form of mass media to simulate real-life events from the perspective of whoever records the braindance. Unlike virtual reality, braindances are full-body experiences that even include the physical feelings and thoughts of the recorder.

In Cyberpunk 2077, braindance technology becomes an investigative tool for V to solve crimes. Official braindances are edited, managed by corporations, and sold as shows for people to enjoy. However, there is also a black market for illegal, unedited braindances that showcase violent crimes, including robbery and murder. The braindancer, the person who recorded, sometimes dies in these illegal braindances, giving the viewer the same physical experience of death. Such is the case for the Death’s Head braindance, which V must locate in their quest.