The untold truth of Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher

Actor Michael Ironside, who provides the iconic voice for Sam Fisher, originally turned down the character twice. In an interview with Ubisoft for Ghost Recon: Wildlands, which featured Sam Fisher, Ironside stated that he initially thought the character had “no organic truth to him.”

Ironside went on to explain that he sat down with the developers, who asked him what he thought would improve Sam Fisher as a character. Through these talks, they ended up bringing an “emotional base” to Sam Fisher. Ironside stated, “We created a character that people identified with, that spoke to people’s isolation, or their sense of loss, or their mistrust of authority.”

A few years before Wildlands, Ironside was diagnosed with cancer, which led him to try to leave Sam Fisher behind, “in good hands,” and walk away from the character and franchise. Upon defeating cancer, he voiced Sam yet again. Ironside says that people assume he returned to the character, but he insists that he “never left.”