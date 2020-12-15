The untold truth of How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

The Grinch returned to ruin another Whoville holiday in 1977’s Halloween Is Grinch Night, where we learn that once a year, the “sour sweet wind” summons the Grinch to torment the Whos with the horrors he keeps in his “paraphernalia wagon.” Since Boris Karloff died in 1969, Grinch-voicing duties went to Hans Conried, who also played such classic villains as Peter Pan‘s Captain Hook and Rocky and Bullwinkle‘s Snidely Whiplash, as well as working with Dr. Seuss on The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T and an animated adaptation of Horton Hears a Who.

Grinch Night features an all-new story by Dr. Seuss himself, and it’s as full of sparkling wordplay as any of his books. The show’s hero, Euchariah, gets stranded in the wind storm after going out to the outhouse, but he doesn’t call it that, literally using “euphemism” as a euphemism. And Seuss and crew bring their A-game on the visuals, too, culminating in a weapons-grade psychedelic freak-out when Euchariah enters the paraphernalia wagon. Seuss even tries out some ideas that would make their way into one of his most beloved books, as the Hakken-Kraks from Oh, the Places You’ll Go! make an appearance here.

Halloween Is Grinch Night won Dr. Seuss an Emmy, and in true Seuss style, he gave a rhyming acceptance speech: “In our studio out in Van Nuys / There are so many great gals and great guys. / If I thanked them all / We’d be here until fall / And I don’t think that would be wise.”