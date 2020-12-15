The true story behind Manhunt: Deadly Games

Every TV show tasked with condensing years of real life into a handful of episodes has to take the occasional liberty, and Manhunt: Deadly Games is no exception. However, it appears that the biggest changes in the story don’t concern the tragedy of Jewell, but rather, the life of Rudolph, the true bomber.

After his bombing attacks, Rudolph lived in the mountains for five years – meanwhile, in the valleys, law enforcement embarked on manhunt that involved dogs, high-tech gear, and numerous agents in an attempt to find him (via The New York Times).

The thing is, there’s not a lot of information about his life during these years, which means that in Manhunt: Deadly Games, virtually every scene featuring Rudolph’s fugitive life is made up to at least some extent. The show’s depictions of Rudolph killing people, and that exciting scene in which the law chases the bomber through the woods? Sorry, there’s no strong evidence about stuff like that ever happening. The real Rudolph’s encounter with the law was significantly less cinematic, as he was dumpster-diving in the middle of the night when an officer happened to catch him (via CNN).