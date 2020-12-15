The tentative release date for Resident Evil’s reboot

Thanks to Biohazard Declassified, who is keeping a close eye on Constantin Film’s site and noticed an addition to the film’s page, people can find comfort in the knowledge that they will likely be able to see the new Resident Evil in the fall of 2021. The production company’s website has very little information — and is still only in German — but recently, the film’s website added the words “ab 9 September 2021 im Kino,” which means “in the cinema from September 9, 2021.”

Given the lack of official confirmation, this can only be considered a very tentative release date, which could be wrong or subject to change. But with so few updates on the production so far, it’s a wonderful little bit of news to keep fans excited.

Meanwhile, along with the upcoming film reboot, Netflix is also producing a television series adaptation of the Japanese video game franchise. Though it has yet to be directly confirmed by the streaming platform, both and Forbes have received separate pieces of information that support its existence, with the latter noticing a synopsis of the series that leaked on the Netflix Media Center, only to be deleted shortly after. Whether the film and TV series will be connected is currently unknown.

For now, as fans continue to wait for any word on Netflix’s Resident Evil project, they can now rest assured that the film reboot is well on its way, with a possible September 9, 2021 release date.