The rare PS1 light gun game that’s worth thousands

Used and complete versions of Elemental Gearbolt can actually be found on Amazon. Prices for the PS1 rarity range from $200+ to even as high as $750.

The rarest and most sought-after version of the game comes in the form of the Assassin Case edition. That special edition of Elemental Gearbolt comes with a copy of the game, a special memory card, and a slick version of the GunCon accessory that’s painted in gold. Back during its original release, the Assassin Case could only be obtained as a prize via a competition put on by Working Designs.

Price Charting listed the asking prices for the Assassin Case, and they’re as high as you’ve come to expect. The site noted that a loose copy of it sold for $2,136, while a complete copy of the Assassin Case went for $2,200.36. Game Citadel lists its asking price for the ultra-rare Assassin Case at $2,692.95.