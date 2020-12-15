The Ozark theory that will change Marty forever

Davies believes it’s unlikely that the Byrdes are going to simply fall into line and become loyal foot soldiers for Navarro, which is a reasonable assumption considering the show is known for its unpredictable plot and has 14 episodes of story left to tell.

By now, Marty and Wendy have learned to bob and weave in their lives as professional crooks. Both of them are clearly shocked when Navarro kills Helen, whom they believed to be one of his favorites. Davies points out that if the Byrdes found Navarro’s decision to kill Helen unpredictable, they surely understand that he could very well decide to off them at any time. And the best way to avoid that fate is to kill Navarro first.

Of the two Byrdes, Marty is the most likely to make a preemptive strike, argues Davies. They write, “Considering Marty’s emphasis has often been to keep his family safe — think back to the proposed trip to Australia in season two — he could take the almighty step to have Navarro killed off.”

The folks at ScreenRant co-signed this theory. In a round-up of fan theories for the final season, the outlet includes Marty killing Navarro, writing, “Marty has been the man keeping everything together because his life and that of his family depend on it. […] He hasn’t killed anyone himself so far, but every fan hopes he will kill Navarro, which may be the best way out for everyone involved.”

On paper, Marty or Wendy killing Navarro might seem like a fitting end for our protagonists. However, it could also mark the beginning of a transition that others have suggested we might see in season 4.