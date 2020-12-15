The ‘Most sacks in a season’ quiz

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick had five sacks on the season heading into Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. By the time the final whistle blew, he had doubled that total. Reddick was simply a one-man Big Blue wrecking crew, recording a franchise-record five sacks, while also forcing three fumbles in the 26-7 dismantling of the G-Men. Reddick’s career day could not have come at a better time for Arizona, who moved to 7-6 on the season and remain right in the thick of the playoff race. Reddick and the Cards hope to continue their winning ways when they host Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles at home in Week 15.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. As noted, Reddick currently has 10 sacks on the year, and if he has another game like the one he had this past weekend, he’ll find himself very close to joining some elite company. The NFL officially started recording sack totals during the 1982 season, and since then a player has totaled 18 or more sacks in a season on 32 occasions. How many of the 32 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!