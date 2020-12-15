The Kristen Stewart sci-fi horror movie killing on Hulu

In Underwater, Stewart plays a character named Norah Price, a mechanical engineer who works on the Kepler 822, a facility that sits at the bottom of the Marianas Trench, the deepest deep-sea trench on Earth and the object of sci-fi filmmakers’ fascination since James Cameron first plumbed its lightless depths in 1989’s The Abyss. After an earthquake destroys a large portion of Kepler, Price and her team try to escape and return to the surface, but find themselves facing a series of difficult obstacles — like a distinct lack of escape pods. It quickly gets worse when they are forced to travel on the ocean floor to another base for help and encounter an undiscovered species of vicious, aggressive creatures.

As many have observed, Ridley Scott’s Alien is a clear influence on the claustrophobic sci-fi horror film. Just like in space, there’s a lot humans don’t know about what exists down in the extreme depths, and Underwater takes advantage of that, creating an intense, action-filled story that plays on the feeling of being in a dark, unknown place with no chance of escape. Along with Stewart, the cast includes Vincent Cassel, Mamoudou Athie, Jessica Henwick, and John Gallagher Jr.

If you are looking for an intense action-adventure or a sci-fi horror story, Underwater is an amazing option, and it’s currently available to stream on Hulu.